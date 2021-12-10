Godot 4.0 Alpha Is Near, Another Pre-Alpha Build Available

The highly anticipated Godot 4.0 game engine release continues moving closer and should soon see an official alpha release.
Issued on Friday was a new "pre-alpha" build of Godot 4.0 while acknowledging the Alpha 1 release is close. Godot project manager and lead developer Rémi Verschelde tweeted that "Alpha 1 is still close by... we're just incredibly busy and still merging a lot of important feature, bugfix and refactoring stuff, so all in all it's not too bad ;)"
Verschelde went on to tweet that the Godot 4.0 Alpha 1 may in fact be very near, "To be honest, if I didn't lack time so much to actually write a blog post for the 4.0 alpha 1 announcement, it would have been published a few weeks ago already :P In the meantime we keep finding critical bugs and fixing them, so we just improve the quality of the future alpha."
Godot 4.0 is a massive feature update with introducing Vulkan API support, countless renderer improvements, editor enhancements, better multiplayer capabilities, and much more building up for this big release. It's going to be a hell of a release and quite a shining open-source game engine that looks like it should be better capable of taking on the proprietary/commercial game engines. (Recent commits to godot-benchmarks repo also has me all the more excited.)
The latest Godot 4.0 dev builds can be found here for those interested.
