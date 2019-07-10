Genode's Sculpt OS 19.07 Brings Performance Improvements
Genode continues advancing as an open-source operating system framework and with that their effort to develop Sculpt OS as a general purpose operating system has continued in-step. Out now is Sculpt OS 19.07 as their latest operating system release.

Sculpt OS 19.07 comes with performance improvements, copy-and-paste support between terminals/applications/VMs, and other enhancements. It's a modest update and building off the work found in the recent Genode 19.05 code.

More details on Sculpt OS 19.07 can be found via Genode.org.
