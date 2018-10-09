NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Linux Benchmarks Will Be Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 16 October 2018 at 09:00 AM EDT.
NVIDIA's embargo for reviews on the GeForce RTX 2070 graphics cards has now expired ahead of the expected retail availability on Wednesday.

The GeForce RTX 2070 as a reminder is a slightly cut-down version of the Turing GPU with its 2304 CUDA cores, is rated for 6 Giga Rays/s / 42T RTX-OPS, offers a 1620MHz boost clock speed (or 1710MHz for the Founder's Edition card), 1410MHz base clock, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory to deliver 448 GB/s of memory bandwidth, and supports RTX and the other technologies in line with the GeForce RTX 2080 series. The GeForce RTX 2070 has a 175 Watt TDP or 185W for the Founder's Edition model.


As expected, the GeForce RTX 2070 in conventional PC game tests comes out slightly ahead of the GeForce GTX 1080 while the real win will be the with the next-generation of games featuring ray-tracing on D3D12 or Vulkan. For Linux users this still places it well ahead of the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64... With the latest Linux drivers, the RX Vega 64 is generally around the level of a GeForce GTX 1070.

The MSRP on the GeForce RTX 2070 is $499 USD though the Founder's Edition and most of the launch models are expected to cost around $599... A significant chunk of change but at least not as bad as the $1,199 USD commanded by the RTX 2080 Ti or the $799+ of the RTX 2080.

In case you missed the articles in recent weeks, I have been delivering a number of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Linux benchmarks from OpenGL/Vulkan gaming to CUDA/OpenCL compute testing and more. Additional tests -- including Steam Play / Proton -- are still in the works for coming up soon.

Like the RTX 2080 Ti, the RTX 2070 support should be in place assuming you use the latest NVIDIA proprietary driver. Don't hold your breath for any reasonable open-source Turing support in the near future as for the Nouveau driver the latest and greatest support remains with the aging NVIDIA GeForce GTX 700 series.

Unfortunately for today's RTX 2070 embargo lift date I don't have any Linux benchmarks at this time... NVIDIA said they weren't sending out any (Founder's Edition) review samples for the RTX 2070 while my calls to NVIDIA AIB partners went unanswered. Unfortunately with graphics card AIB partners (both for AMD and NVIDIA) they are often less than interested in Linux due to the miniscule Linux gaming population compared to Windows and their often limited sample supply... Not to mention most AIB partners not officially supporting Linux -- often times support requests from these vendors just recommend to their customers to "use Windows."

So as soon as I can find an Internet retailer in the US stocking a GeForce RTX 2070, I'll be buying one for review. So within the next two days or so I will hopefully have out the first Linux benchmarks of the GeForce RTX 2070 for gaming as well as OpenCL/CUDA compute, TensorFlow, and other interesting benchmarks to come. If you enjoy all of my Linux hardware benchmarks and daily open-source news, consider showing your support by making a PayPal tip or joining Phoronix Premium.
