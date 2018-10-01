Richard Stallman Announces GNU Kind Communication Guidelines
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 22 October 2018 at 09:49 AM EDT. 20 Comments
GNU --
Richard Stallman has announced the GNU Kind Communication Guidelines. The GNU founder hopes these guidelines will encourage women to get involved in free software development and be more kind in project discussions.

The GNU Kind Communication Guidelines is an effort to "to start guiding people towards kinder communication."

The GNU Kind Communication Guidelines differ from a Code of Conduct in that it's trying to be proactive about kindness around free software development over being rules with possible actions when breaking them.

While he hopes this will get more women involved in free software communities, RMS disagrees with "diversity". He wrote, "I disagree with making "diversity" a goal. If the developers in a specific free software project do not include demographic D, I don't think that the lack of them as a problem that requires action; there is no need to scramble desperately to recruit some Ds. Rather, the problem is that if we make demographic D feel unwelcome, we lose out on possible contributors. And very likely also others that are not in demographic D."

These new GNU communication guidelines can be found at GNU.org along with Stallman's commentary.
20 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 9 Compiler Adds -std=c2x And -std=gnu2x For Future C Language Update
GCC's Test Suite To Begin Testing C++17 By Default
GCC 9 Feature Development Is Ending Next Month
GCC Is Preparing To End Support For Solaris 10
GCC9 Lands Initial C++ Networking TS Implementation
GCC 6.5 Is Being Prepared As The Last GCC6 Compiler Release
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
Mesa 18.2.3 Coming This Week With Fixes/Workarounds For Several Steam Play Games
Fedora Workstation 29 Is Looking Up To Be Another Impressive Release, Looking Great
Ubuntu "User Statistics" Published, But It's A Letdown To Data Junkies