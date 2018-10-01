Richard Stallman Announces GNU Kind Communication Guidelines

Richard Stallman has announced the GNU Kind Communication Guidelines. The GNU founder hopes these guidelines will encourage women to get involved in free software development and be more kind in project discussions.
The GNU Kind Communication Guidelines is an effort to "to start guiding people towards kinder communication."
The GNU Kind Communication Guidelines differ from a Code of Conduct in that it's trying to be proactive about kindness around free software development over being rules with possible actions when breaking them.
While he hopes this will get more women involved in free software communities, RMS disagrees with "diversity". He wrote, "I disagree with making "diversity" a goal. If the developers in a specific free software project do not include demographic D, I don't think that the lack of them as a problem that requires action; there is no need to scramble desperately to recruit some Ds. Rather, the problem is that if we make demographic D feel unwelcome, we lose out on possible contributors. And very likely also others that are not in demographic D."
These new GNU communication guidelines can be found at GNU.org along with Stallman's commentary.
