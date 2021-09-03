Haiku Upstreams Its GNU Binutils Support
The BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system project has upstreamed its GNU Binutils support.

For years the Haiku project has been maintaining their own GNU Binutils patches downstream but as of yesterday that work has been upstreamed.

The Haiku developers have been maintaining this work for a while and have found the code to be working well and "stable for quite some time."

This GNU Binutils work includes support for Haiku on 32-bit / 64-bit with x86/x86_64 and AArch32/AArch64, m68k, MIPS, POWER, and SPARC64 CPU targets.

This Binutils upstreaming work is just their latest achievement on top of a very busy summer for this open-source OS that back in July celebrated their R1 Beta 3 milestone.
