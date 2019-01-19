A new release of the GNU Binutils programming tools will soon be available. The upcoming Binutils 2.32 release is primarily made up of new CPU ports.
GNU Binutils 2.32 is bringing a MIPS port to the Loongson 2K1000 processor and the Loongson 3A1000/3A2000/3A3000 processors, all of which are based on the MIPS64r2 ISA but with different instruction set extensions. These new GPUs are exposed via -march=gs264e, -march=gs464, and -march=gs464e flags. With Binutils 2.32, the utilities like objdump and c++filt now have a maximum amount of recursion that is allowed while demangling strings with the current default being 2048. There is also a --no-recurse-limit for bypassing that limit. Objdump meanwhile allows --disassemble to specify a starting symbol for disassembly.
Gas meanwhile allows the -mvexwig= option for the x86 assembler to control the encoding of VEX instructions and -mx86-used-note to control generating x86 GNU property notes. This GNU Assembler also adds support for MIPS Loongson support for the EXT and EXT2 instruction extensions and Content Address Memory (CAME) ASE and MultiMedia Instructions (MMI). Rounding out the assembler work is the C-SKY processor support, which was recently added to the Linux kernel.
The Binutils 2.32 code was branched here this morning while it will debut as stable in the near future.
1 Comment