GNOME Mutter Code Further Tuned For Lowering Latency On NVIDIA Driver

Daniel van Vugt reworked the NVIDIA latency/stutter fixing patches. With the latest iteration there should be "even lower latency" and he now characterizes the latency handling as on par with the open-source graphics drivers.
This merge request around heuristically calculated presentation time is where the magic is happening. Once the work is deemed ready for merging, it should close several bugs that have been open for a while around the NVIDIA binary driver's behavior with this open-source desktop.
We'll see if the work comes for GNOME 3.38.0, but it's getting rather close for seeing this fix potentially land in time.