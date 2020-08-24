GNOME Mutter Code Further Tuned For Lowering Latency On NVIDIA Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 August 2020 at 07:09 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNOME --
One of many performance optimization projects being pursued by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt in the GNOME space has been working to lower the latency when using NVIDIA's proprietary driver to address high latency spikes in certain situations as well as stuttering on the desktop. The Ubuntu developer has had patches under testing for months while this past week a latest revision was made available.

Daniel van Vugt reworked the NVIDIA latency/stutter fixing patches. With the latest iteration there should be "even lower latency" and he now characterizes the latency handling as on par with the open-source graphics drivers.

This merge request around heuristically calculated presentation time is where the magic is happening. Once the work is deemed ready for merging, it should close several bugs that have been open for a while around the NVIDIA binary driver's behavior with this open-source desktop.

We'll see if the work comes for GNOME 3.38.0, but it's getting rather close for seeing this fix potentially land in time.
3 Comments
Related News
30-bit Deep Color For GNOME On Wayland Will Likely Take Some Time
GNOME 3.38 Beta Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Month
GNOME's Mutter Adds Support For Launching "Trusted Clients" On Wayland
Ubuntu's Prolific GNOME Developer Is Looking To Tackle Deep Color Support
GTK 3.99 Released With The GTK4 Toolkit Finally Close To Debut
GNOME OS Images Available For Testing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Looks To Mainline Their NTFS Read-Write Driver To The Mainline Linux Kernel
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell