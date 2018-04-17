GNOME 3.29.1 was released this afternoon as the first step towards what will eventually become GNOME 3.30 in September.
With this being the first GNOME 3.29 development release just one month after the debut of GNOME 3.28.0, there isn't yet too much to show for this initial development release. In digging through the change-logs the GNOME 3.29.1 work basically comes down to:
- Twitter support has been dropped from GNOME Online Accounts.
- PyGObject now supports PyPy and PyPy3.
- Various other improvements to PyGObject.
- Vala bindings updates.
- Epiphany will never automatically open downloads now since "it can't be done safely."
- Zenity has been dropped from the release.
For those interested, the GNOME 3.29.1 development release can be downloaded from GNOME.org.
What do you hope to see out of GNOME 3.30? Let us know in the forums.
