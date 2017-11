GNOME 3.26.2 is now available as the second point release to September's release of GNOME 3.26 GNOME 3.26.2 has a number of fixes to NetworkManager, Flatpak improvements for the Epiphany web-browser, a variety of translation updates, performance improvements for Pango, and an assortment of other bug fixes.More details on the GNOME 3.26.2 desktop update via the release announcement GNOME 3.28 is the next feature release for GNOME and is due for release in March.