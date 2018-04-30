The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 April 2018 at 06:09 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
The GCC 8 compiler will likely be introduced as stable this week or next in the form of the GCC 8.1 premiere release. Here's a look at the prominent changes for this annual update to the GNU Compiler Collection.

Among the changes you can look forward to in the imminent GCC 8.1 stable release over the GCC 7 series includes:

- Intel Cannonlake support albeit it now loos like those CPUs won't be shipping until volume until possibly the start of 2019. And GCC 8 also has initial targeting for Intel Icelake, Cannonlake's successor.

- Intel CET support for Control-flow Enforcement Technology.

- Continued tuning for AMD Zen "znver1" microarchitecture.

- ARMv8.4-A support as well as now officially supporting the ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A75 CPUs.

- Qualcomm Saphira CPU support, Qualcomm's new ARM server CPU core.

- Initial C17 language support and on the C++ side is initial work towards C++2A.

- Libstdc++ has improved experimental support for C++17 and experimental support for C++2A/C++20.

- Preparations for Fortran 2018.

- Various work around Spectre mitigation for different architectures.

- Updated Golang implementation, matching Go 1.10.1.

- Correct -march=native handling on ARM/AArch64.

- Intel Cilk Plus support was dropped while separately Intel MPX (Memory Protection Extensions) was deprecated and will likely be dropped in GCC 9.

- The AMD HSA IL / BRIG support was further improved with greater performance optimizations and more stability.

- Continued work on more helpful debug messages.

Stay tuned for more GCC 8 coverage and compiler benchmarking in the coming days on Phoronix.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 9 Looks Set To Remove Intel MPX Support
GCC 8.1 RC1 Released, The Big Compiler Update Could Officially Debut Next Week
GCC 8 Has Been Branched, GCC 9.0 Development On Main
Glibc 2.28 Upstream Will Build/Run Cleanly On GNU Hurd
GNU Guix Wrangled To Run On Android
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
The Big GNOME Shell Memory Leak Has Been Plugged, Might Be Backported To 3.28
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office