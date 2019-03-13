The Flatpak 1.3 unstable series has kicked off starting the latest round of feature work to this leading Linux sandboxing / app distribution technology.
Flatpak 1.3.0 is available for testing as the first unstable/development release for what will eventually become Flatpak 1.4. The Flatpak 1.3 release now supports multiple NVIDIA GPUs, support for systems where /var/run is a symlink (e.g. Gentoo), initial support for sandboxed DConf support, and generating the AppStream branch is now much faster on large repositories, among other improvements. There's also the usual assortment of bug fixing and some translation updates in this release.
The support for multiple NVIDIA GPUs is also being back-ported to the Flatpak 1.2.x stable branch and just involves checking for multiple /dev/nvidia* devices, currently up to an arbitrary limit of 20 GPUs.
If you are building Flatpak from source on your systems, you can grab this unstable Flatpak 1.3 release for testing via GitHub.
