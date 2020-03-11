Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 11 March 2020 at 07:19 PM EDT. 3 Comments
With the release of Firefox 74.0 yesterday and that also pushing Firefox 75.0 to beta, here are some fresh benchmarks on Ubuntu Linux of Firefox 73 vs. 74 vs. 75 Beta, both out-of-the-box and when force enabling WebRender.

Using the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, fresh benchmarks of Mozilla Firefox were done off Ubuntu 19.10 paired with Linux 5.5 and Mesa 20.1-devel.

For those wondering how the current Firefox releases are comparing to Google Chrome on Linux, fresh numbers against Chrome 80 will be out later in the week.

The ARES-6 JavaScript performance saw an improvement out of the Firefox 75 Beta release.



For most JavaScript tests, however, the performance was rather flat across the tested releases.

Basemark appeared to be helped slightly by WebRender on Firefox 74/75, but it's putting it roughly to the state of Firefox 73 performance even without WebRender.

CanvasMark was regressing heavily with WebRender enabled, which appears to be due to an AMD Radeon Linux graphics issue. The CanvasMark test was outright failing with WebRender enabled for the Navi graphics. Both of these tests generally yield nice improvements with WebRender when using Intel graphics on Linux.

StyleBench at least was helped slightly on this AMD Linux box with WebRender enabled.




Overall no major surprises out of the Firefox 73 through 75 Beta benchmarking from this AMD-powered Ubuntu desktop. We'll see though shortly how the performance is stacking up against Google Chrome 80.
