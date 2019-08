FFmpeg has landed a "deshake" OpenCL filter to its code-base to serve for video stabilization support.The newest OpenCL-using component to FFmpeg is this video stabilization filter to try to remove the shakiness from any video recordings.The OpenCL kernel simulates the behavior of a tripod and tries to eliminate any camera movement from the video.There are various tunables for this "deshake_opencl" filter and those interested in learning more can do so via this FFmpeg commit