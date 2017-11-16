F2FS For Linux 4.15 Brings Some Enhancements, Changes For Android
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 16 November 2017
The F2FS file-system changes have been submitted for the Linux 4.15 kernel merge window.

F2FS for Linux 4.15 adds support for sysfile-based quota support, which is needed on Android. F2FS also has a number of other enhancements including supporting ranges for discard commands, conducting more readaheads, and other improvements. There are also a number of bug fixes and code clean-ups.

In Linux 4.14, F2FS also received tuning for Android. It will be interesting to see what more comes of F2FS and Android moving forward.

F2FS file-system changes detailed via this pull request.
