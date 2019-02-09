Debian Could See Expanded Android SDK Support & Better PHP Packaging Via GSoC 2019

The open-source projects that regularly participate in Google's annual Summer of Code initiative for helping student developers start out their career in free software development are already thinking about GSoC 2019. Debian is among the projects working out their Google Summer of Code 2019 plans and have some interesting project possibilities should they find enough interested students.
Among the GSoC 2019 project ideas that Debian developers have provided for guidance include rounding out the Android SDK Tools packaging that is available on Debian as well as expanding other Java packages, developing a Debian Cloud image finder, improving the PHP packages for the distribution, creating a new contributor wizard GUI, working on the Reproducible Builds team, and other similar project ideas.
Student developers trying to get an early start to thinking about participating in Google Summer of Code 2019 and have a hankering to help out Debian can learn more via their Wiki. The GSoC 2019 student application process runs from the end of March through early April. More details on this year's GSoC via summerofcode.withgoogle.com.
