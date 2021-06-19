Debian 10.10 Released With Many Security/Bug Fixes, Updated FWUPD
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 19 June 2021 at 01:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
While Debian 11 is coming up soon and its full freeze is under one month away, Debian 10.10 is out this weekend as the latest routine point release.

Debian 10.10 is the latest point release to the current "Buster" stable series. Debian 10.10 is primarily made up of just different security updates and bug fixes.

Some of the specific updates in Debian 10.10 include syncing against the latest FWUPD upstream stable version, updating to the Linux 4.19.0-17 ABI, a new upstream shim release for UEFI systems, and other mostly mundane fixes. Security updates in Debian 10.10 vary quite a bit as well ranging from Firefox ESR to Docker.io to OpenSSL to Curl and other common packages.

Downloads and the complete list of package updates for Debian 10.10 Buster can be found at Debian.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer RC2 Released
Debian Installer 11 "Bullseye" RC1 Released
Jonathan Carter Re-Elected As Debian Project Leader
Devuan 4.0 Alpha Builds Begin For Debian 11 Without Systemd
Debian 10.9 Released With FWUPD SBAT Support, Bug Fixes
Debian 11.0 Is Now Under A Hard Freeze
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linus Torvalds Encourages Kernel Developers & Everyone To Get Vaccinated
helloSystem 0.5 Released For macOS-Inspired FreeBSD Desktop
NVIDIA Confirms Plans To Drop "Kepler" GPU Driver Support
Real-Time Support "PREEMPT_RT" For Linux Held Up Due To Lack Of Funding
Intel Reportedly Interested In Acquiring RISC-V Firm SiFive
Intel Announces The IPU - Infrastructure Processing Unit
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features