While Debian 11 is coming up soon and its full freeze is under one month away, Debian 10.10 is out this weekend as the latest routine point release.
Debian 10.10 is the latest point release to the current "Buster" stable series. Debian 10.10 is primarily made up of just different security updates and bug fixes.
Some of the specific updates in Debian 10.10 include syncing against the latest FWUPD upstream stable version, updating to the Linux 4.19.0-17 ABI, a new upstream shim release for UEFI systems, and other mostly mundane fixes. Security updates in Debian 10.10 vary quite a bit as well ranging from Firefox ESR to Docker.io to OpenSSL to Curl and other common packages.
Downloads and the complete list of package updates for Debian 10.10 Buster can be found at Debian.org.
Add A Comment