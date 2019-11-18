CrossOver 19 Enters Beta With Better Microsoft Office Support On Linux

CodeWeavers' Jeremy White has announced that CrossOver 19 is now in beta for existing customers of this Wine-based software for running Windows programs on Linux and macOS.
The biggest benefactor of CrossOver 19 is Apple macOS users with there being initial support for macOS Catalina. CrossOver/Wine needed a lot of changes to enable support for this newest version of macOS particularly for 32-bit Windows programs with Apple aiming to end 32-bit application support on their operating system.
Besides CodeWeavers focusing a lot on bringing up macOS Catalina support, the other primary area for improvement with CrossOver 19 is better Microsoft Office support. Better handling of Microsoft Office benefits Linux customers a lot for those still stuck to using the Microsoft office suite.
CodeWeavers is aiming to officially ship CrossOver 19.0 before the end of the calendar year. More details on the beta via today's announcement.
