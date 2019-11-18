CrossOver 19 Enters Beta With Better Microsoft Office Support On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 18 November 2019 at 10:43 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE --
CodeWeavers' Jeremy White has announced that CrossOver 19 is now in beta for existing customers of this Wine-based software for running Windows programs on Linux and macOS.

The biggest benefactor of CrossOver 19 is Apple macOS users with there being initial support for macOS Catalina. CrossOver/Wine needed a lot of changes to enable support for this newest version of macOS particularly for 32-bit Windows programs with Apple aiming to end 32-bit application support on their operating system.

Besides CodeWeavers focusing a lot on bringing up macOS Catalina support, the other primary area for improvement with CrossOver 19 is better Microsoft Office support. Better handling of Microsoft Office benefits Linux customers a lot for those still stuck to using the Microsoft office suite.

CodeWeavers is aiming to officially ship CrossOver 19.0 before the end of the calendar year. More details on the beta via today's announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine-Staging 4.20 Adds Undocumented D3D9 Internal Function For The Sims 2
Wine 4.20 Brings Vulkan Updates, Better LLVM MinGW Support
CodeWeavers Is Hiring Another Graphics Developer To Help With Wine D3D / Steam Play
DXVK Lead Developer Philip Rebohle Has Begun Contributing More To Wine's VKD3D
Wine-Staging 4.19 Brings Fix For X Rebirth Game, Updates NTDLL User Shared Data
Wine 4.19 Implements More VBScript Functionality, ARM64 Support Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast
Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere