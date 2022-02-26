Coreboot 4.16 Released With New Motherboard Ports, AMD Sabrina SoC

Coreboot 4.16 is out this weekend as the newest quarterly release for this project striving for open-source system firmware / BIOS replacements.As usual, much of the new release is focused on new motherboard ports and also as usual most of those new ports are around Google Chromebook motherboards. There are 22 new Google board ports with Coreboot 4.16, which may be for a mix of development boards and planned variants ultimately for retail Chromebook devices. Outside of the Google space, new motherboard ports in Coreboot 4.16 include the Acer Aspire VN7-572G, the AMD Chausie reference board, old Sandy Bridge era ASRock H77 Pro4-M and ASUS P8Z77-M products, the Intel Alder Lake N reference platform, the Star Labs StarBook Mk V, and the System76 Gaze16 laptop.



Sadly the range of supported Coreboot devices remain rather limited outside of Chromebooks, reference/development boards, and a few select Linux-focused laptops... Most of the consumer desktop boards supported remain rather old.