Clear Linux Is Beginning To Make Strides In The Industry From Alibaba To MontaVista

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Of Intel's many open-source projects, taking a central role at this year's Intel Open-Source Technology Summit was Clear Linux. Most Intel open-source efforts mentioned during the event point back to Clear Linux in some capacity and at OSTS2019 we finally heard some of the companies that are beginning to make use of Clear Linux.While we have been benchmarking Clear Linux for the past few years nearly since its inception and have most often been mesmerized by its performance, it hasn't been very clear who in the industry makes use of Clear. In fact, the public vision of Clear Linux wasn't entirely clear until this week's event from various sessions and conversations with Intel's leaders.

Currently #Alibaba Cloud OS is CentOS 7.6 based but looks like their future is using @clearlinux from cloud images to bare metal pic.twitter.com/FCmJYrauJh — Phoronix (@phoronix) May 14, 2019