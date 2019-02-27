Google Chrome/Chromium Begins Landing POWER PPC64LE Patches
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 27 February 2019 at 05:15 AM EST. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
Raptor Computing Systems spent a lot of time last year working on Chrome's PPC64LE support to enable Google's web browser to run on the latest IBM POWER processors. Google was sitting on these patches without any action for months but finally they are beginning to be accepted upstream.

It's been a bit odd with the PPC64LE support for Chrome/Chromium taking so long with Google being a founding member of the OpenPOWER Foundation and also reportedly using some POWER9 CPUs within their data centers. But after this long and drawn out process, progress is finally being made on getting Raptor's patches upstreamed.

Hitting the Git code for Chromium on Monday was the Clang toolchain support for PPC64 but there still are plenty more patches needed. This Raptor Wiki page outlines the patches as well as detailing build instructions for anyone wishing to build their own version of Chromium for running on their Raptor Talos II / Blackbird systems.

This news is exciting and goes to further improve the usability of POWER9 on Linux desktop systems. This news comes while Raptor Computing Systems is also involved in bringing up a Wine port to ideally get Windows applications/games running on their hardware.

Those wishing to check out Raptor's lineup of fully libre yet powerful hardware can do so at RaptorCS.com.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
Xfce Picking Up Support For Color Profiles
Compiz 0.9.14 Released As First Update In Over Two Years
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Awesome 4.3 Window Manager Brings Better DPI Handling, Widget Improvements
Xfce's Catfish Search Now Faster, Better Desktop Integration
LXQt 0.14 Brings File Manager Additions, Desktop Icon Improvements
Popular News This Week
Don't Look For Gentoo's CPU Optimization Options To Land In The Mainline Linux Kernel
The Most Interesting Highlights To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Clear Linux Has A Goal To Get 3x More Upstream Components In Their Distro
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros