David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates already for the now-open Linux 5.2 merge window.
There aren't any real "features" for Btrfs in Linux 5.2 but some prominent fixes and improvements. Among the notable Btrfs changes for Linux 5.2 are more promptly catching errors before data is written to disk in order to catch potential memory corruption, a speed-up around the qgroups and metadata relocation code, a speed-up and less blocking around the FIEMAP ioctl, fsync'ing on files with many hardlinks is now faster, TRIM/Discard now skips unallocated chunks not touched since the last mount, other fixes around error handling, and a variety of other code improvements and bug fixes.
The complete list of Btrfs fixes for Linux 5.2 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment