Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 11 September 2020 at 09:09 AM EDT. 17 Comments
LINUX SECURITY --
Security researchers from Amsterdam have publicly detailed "BlindSide" as a new speculative execution attack vector for both Intel and AMD processors.

BlindSide is self-described as being able to "mount BROP-style attacks in the speculative execution domain to repeatedly probe and derandomize the kernel address space, craft arbitrary memory read gadgets, and enable reliable exploitation. This works even in face of strong randomization schemes, e.g., the recent FGKASLR or fine-grained schemes based on execute-only memory, and state-of-the-art mitigations against Spectre and other transient execution attacks."

From a single buffer overflow in the kernel, researchers claim three BlindSide exploits in being able to break KASLR (Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization), break arbitrary randomization schemes, and even break fine-grained randomization.

The researchers were looking at Skylake/Whiskeylake through Coffee Lake plus AMD Zen+ / Zen 2 processors in their research.

Their research paper concludes, "We presented BlindSide, a new exploitation technique that leverages an under-explored property of speculative execution (i.e., crash/execution suppression) to craft speculative probing primitives and lower the bar for software exploitation. We showed our primitives can be used to mount powerful, stealthy BROP-style attacks against the kernel with a single memory corruption vulnerability, without crashes and bypassing strong Spectre/randomization-based mitigations"


More details on BlindSide via VUsec.net. Currently exploring more on this new exploit.
17 Comments
Related News
Google Engineer Calls For Greater Collaboration On Speculative Execution Mitigations
Kernel ASI Still Being Worked On For Protecting Against Hyper Threading Data Leaks
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
Sony Provides Patch To Linux 5.9 For Allowing Further Access Restrictions On DebugFS
FGKASLR Revved For Improving Linux Kernel Security
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Machine Check Banks To Double With Future AMD CPUs