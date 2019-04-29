Fedora 30 Is Performing Great - Intel Core i9 & AMD Threadripper Benchmarks

As the first of our benchmarks for Fedora 30 that is set to be released on Tuesday, here are some benchmarks comparing Fedora 29, Fedora 29 with current updates, and Fedora 30 on Intel Core i9 7980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX HEDT platforms. Fedora 30 benchmarks on other systems are coming as well.

I've been running the final Fedora 30 release candidate image on several different systems over the past few days. Across all the systems tested thus far, Fedora 30 has been running great and performing well. The out-of-the-box configuration for Fedora 30 is with the GNOME Shell 3.32.1 desktop on Wayland, Linux 5.0.9, Mesa 19.0.2, Python 3.7.3, and the GCC 9.0.1 compiler as the prominent components worth mentioning.

In this initial Fedora 30 benchmark article the performance of the Intel Core i9 7980XE and Threadripper 2990WX workstation systems are being looked at. While similar in performance, the intent isn't to compare the performance between Intel and AMD but rather two different system data points for seeing how Fedora 30 is looking on different hardware. In addition to benchmarks of other systems, coming up will be a benchmark comparison seeing how Fedora 30 stacks up against Ubuntu 19.04, Clear Linux, and other new releases.

The two systems tested today included the:

Core i9 7980XE - Core i9 7980XE at stock speeds, ASUS PRIME X299-A motherboard, 16GB RAM, Samsung 970 EVO 500GB, and NVIDIA GeForce TITAN X graphics.

Threadripper 2990WX - Threadripper 2990WX at stock speeds, ASUS ROG ZENITH EXTREME, 32GB RAM, Samsung 970 EVO 500GB, and Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite each system was tested in its out-of-the-box Fedora 29 state (Linux 4.19, Mesa 18.2.2, etc), Fedora 29 with all available updates (taking it to Linux 5.0, Mesa 18.3.6, etc), and then Fedora 30 in its state to be shipped tomorrow. Spectre/Meltdown mitigations and other OS settings were kept at their respective defaults.