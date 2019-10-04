Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Complementing the 18-way NVIDIA GPU compute comparison from earlier this week with now having our hands on the RTX 2060/2070/2080 SUPER graphics cards, this round of NVIDIA Linux testing is looking at the Blender 2.80 and LuxCoreRender 2.1/2.2 performance for these popular rendering programs that offer CUDA acceleration.

In looking at the Blender and LuxCoreRender performance, the following graphics cards were freshly re-tested on Linux:

- GTX 980

- GTX 980 Ti

- GTX 1060

- GTX 1070

- GTX 1070 Ti

- GTX 1080

- GTX 1080 Ti

- GTX 1650

- GTX 1660

- RTX 2060

- RTX 2060 SUPER

- RTX 2070

- RTX 2070 SUPER

- RTX 2080

- RTX 2080 SUPER

- RTX 2080 Ti

- TITAN RTX

All of the tests were done while running Ubuntu 19.04 on a Ryzen 9 3900X system and using the NVIDIA 435.21 binary driver.

The LuxCoreRender tests began when version 2.1 was stable but considering the LuxCoreRender 2.2 release earlier this week, upon its release some tests were also done with that version for the cards that had yet to be tested. The Phoronix Test Suite was used for facilitating all of this Linux GPU benchmarking.