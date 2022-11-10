With recently picking up the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U and given the recent release of Fedora 39, I found it to be a nice time to provide a Lenovo ThinkPad retrospect of how the AMD Ryzen laptop Linux performance has evolved the past few generations. In today's article is a look at how the AMD Ryzen 7 mobile series laptop performance has evolved going back to Zen 2 for various ThinkPad models while all testing was carried out on the brand new Fedora Workstation 39 Linux release.

Complementing the other Zen 4 Linux laptop benchmarking I've been doing and more on the way, in today's article is a look at the Fedora 39 Linux performance across the Ryzen 7 4700U (Zen 2), Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (Zen 3), Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U (Zen 3+), and Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U (Zen 4) for these 8 core / 16 thread mobile CPUs of each generation and with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. The comparison was limited by the laptops I had in my possession for freshly re-benchmarking.

The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U was tested using a IdeaPad Gaming 3 (LENOVO LNVNB161216), the Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U using a ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 AMD (20XF004WUS), the Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U using the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 (21CM0001US), and the new Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U using the ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 (21K5001JUS). Again, the models used were limited by the hardware I had available. This represents a three year span of AMD Ryzen / ThinkPad laptop releases since late 2020.

Fedora Workstation 39 was freshly installed on all of these laptops under test for a fresh look at how the AMD Ryzen Linux laptop performance has evolved the past several generations. The CPU power consumption and power efficiency was also monitored using the RAPL/PowerCap interfaces.