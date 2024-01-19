AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Linux Performance With The TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3

Written by Michael Larabel in Computers on 19 January 2024 at 01:00 PM EST.

When it comes to AMD Zen 4 laptop testing to date I've done a lot of testing with the Ryzen 7 7840U as well as the Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U which have proved to be very capable 8-core / 16-thread laptop processors with performant integrated graphics and running great on Linux -- besides the current lack of Ryzen AI. Recently TUXEDO Computer sent over their newly announced Pulse 14 Gen 3 Linux laptop featuring the Ryzen 7 7840HS part, which is the focus of today's testing.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 laptop

In this article is an initial look at the Ryzen 7 7840HS Linux performance while the full review on the TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 will be coming in a follow-up article in the next week or two.

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS on Linux

The AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS is similar to the Ryzen 7 7840U in being an 8 core / 16 thread Zen 4 processor with Radeon 780M integrated grpahics. But being an "HS" part, the Ryzen 7 7840HS has a higher base clock speed of 3.8GHz versus 3.3GHz with the 7840U. Both have a rated maximum boost clock of 5.1GHz. The Ryzen 7 7840HS has a default TDP between 35 and 54 Watts compared to the Ryzen 7 7840U at 28 Watts. With the Ryzen 7 7840HS you have a higher power envelope to allow for more aggressive clock speeds over the popular Ryzen 7 7840U.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3

The TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 is equipped with the Ryzen 7 7840HS and has 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory stock, a 2880 x 1800 (3K) 14-inch display, and making use of the integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 has an aluminum chassis that is 18 mm thin and weighing 1.4kg while having a 60 Wh battery. This is quite a nice Linux laptop with the specs and pricing starts out at $1,228 EUR for the 32GB model with 500GB of NVMe storage. Again, more details and thoughts on the Pulse 14 Gen 3 laptop will come in a follow-up article with first up looking at the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS performance more broadly.

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Linux Benchmarks

For providing some perspective over the Ryzen 7 7840HS with TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3, I ran benchmarka against the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U found with the Framework laptop and then the new Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (Meteor Lake) processor within the Acer Swift Go 14 laptop. All three laptops were tested on Ubuntu 23.10 with the Linux 6.7 kernel and Mesa Git via the Oibaf PPA.


