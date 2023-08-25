AMD Announces The Radeon RX 7700 XT & RX 7800 XT Graphics Cards

AMD used the Gamescom gaming conference in Cologne, Germany for announcing the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards as the newest consumer cards in the RDNA3 family.

Both the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards are catering to gamers that game with a 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution.

The Radeon RX 7700 XT features 54 compute units, 54 RT accelerators, 108 AI accelerators, a 2171MHz game clock, and has 12GB of GDDR6 video memory on a 192-bit interface. The Radeon RX 7700 XT has a 245 Watt board power rating.

The Radeon RX 7800 XT meanwhile has 60 compute units, 60 RT accelerators, 120 AI accelerators, a 2124MHz game clock, and 16GB of GDDR6 video memory with a 256-bit interface. The Radeon RX 800 XT carries a slightly higher board power rating of 263 Watts.

In AMD's own benchmarks they show the RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT as being worthwhile upgrading over the two generation old Radeon RX 5700 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics cards.

AMD also shows the Radeon RX 7800 XT standing up great against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card.

The Radeon RX 7700 XT also aims to go up against the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB.

Of course, all of the launch-day metrics shared by AMD were tested under Microsoft Windows... You'll need to wait for my Linux reviews of the Radeon RX 7700 XT / Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards for once these graphics cards are actually shipping.

Availability on these graphics cards is slated for 6 September. The pricing on the Radeon RX 7800 XT will come in around $499 USD while the Radeon RX 7700 XT has an SEP of $449 USD. With just a $50 difference for SEP pricing, the Radeon RX 7800 XT will likely provide much greater value but we'll see how the actual retail pricing and availability is come September.

That's the brief overview for now on these new Radeon RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT graphics cards. It will be very interesting to see how they perform with AMD's open-source graphics driver stack on Linux. So far RDNA3 graphics with the open-source Linux graphics stack has worked out well -- even the new Radeon PRO cards had great open-source upstream support on launch-day -- so for those running a modern Linux distribution and interested in the RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT presumably you'll be in good shape, but stay tuned to Phoronix. These new graphics cards should complement the existing Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon RX 7900 XT / RX 7900 XTX graphics cards quite well on Linux.