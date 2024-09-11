Motherboard vendors have begun rolling out updated BIOS versions for AMD AM5 platforms that allow a configurable TDP on the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X processors to allow a 105 Watt cTDP compared to the base 65 Watt TDP. For those wondering about the Linux performance and power efficiency impact from running these mid-tier Zen 5 desktop processors at the higher cTDP value, here is the full set of benchmarks compared to my original review data on Linux.

Following an ASUS BIOS update last week that allows for the 105 Watt cTDP on the 9600X/9700X on the board I used for my launch-day reviews, here are tests with the original launch day review data with the same hardware/software but now on the latest BIOS and engaging the 105 Watt cTDP setting. Thus for today's article the run-down of processors are:

- Core i5 13600K

- Core i9 13900K

- Core i5 14400F

- Core i5 14500

- Core i5 14600K

- Core i9 14900K

- Ryzen 7 5800X

- Ryzen 7 5800X3D

- Ryzen 9 5900X

- Ryzen 9 5950X

- Ryzen 5 7600

- Ryzen 5 7600X

- Ryzen 5 8600G

- Ryzen 7 7700

- Ryzen 7 7700X

- Ryzen 7 7800X3D

- Ryzen 7 8700G

- Ryzen 9 7900

- Ryzen 9 7900X

- Ryzen 9 7900X3D

- Ryzen 9 7950X

- Ryzen 9 7950X3D

- Ryzen 5 9600X

- Ryzen 5 9600X @ 105W cTDP

- Ryzen 7 9700X

- Ryzen 7 9700X @ 105W cTDP

- Ryzen 9 9900X

- Ryzen 9 9950X

Again, all testing was done on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with the Linux 6.10 kernel. The CPU power consumption was monitored during the entire benchmarking process for seeing the energy usage impact and how the performance-per-Watt plays out for the 9600X/9700X at 105 Watts.

This is a straight-forward follow-up to the launch-day review, so let's get straight on with the benchmark results.