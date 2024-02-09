Targeted Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler Optimization Rules Out 2k+ SPEC CPU Submissions

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 February 2024 at 05:45 PM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
SPEC has effectively invalidated more than two thousand SPEC CPU 2017 benchmark submissions after it was discovered the Intel oneAPI DPC++ compiler was effectively "cheating" per their standards with a targeted optimization.

Multiple folks have written in today about a number of SPEC CPU submissions now carrying this compiler notice:
"SPEC has ruled that the compiler used for this result was performing a compilation that specifically improves the performance of the 523.xalancbmk_r / 623.xalancbmk_s benchmarks using a priori knowledge of the SPEC code and dataset to perform a transformation that has narrow applicability.

In order to encourage optimizations that have wide applicability (see rule 1.4 https://www.spec.org/cpu2017/Docs/runrules.html#rule_1.4), SPEC will no longer publish results using this optimization.

This result is left in the SPEC results database for historical reference."

There are 2000~2500 submissions that appear impacted by this optimization with the Intel oneAPI DPC++ compiler.

SPEC compiler notice


What I've heard is that Intel oneAPI 2022.0 through 2023.0 are affected by this outlawed compiler optimization. So the very latest post-2023.0 are okay according to the SPEC rules as well as the pre-2022 data. In the benchmark test targeted by this compiler optimization it could increase the result by more than 50%. In the grand scheme of things for the overall SPECint scoring could be impacted by several percentage points.
1 Comment
Related News
A New Attempt At Async Device Shutdown Support For Linux
Linux 6.9 To Support The Power Profile Key On New Lenovo ThinkPads
ASUS ROG RYUJIN II 360 AIO Cooler Gets A Linux Driver
Initial Support For The Lenovo Legion Go Controllers Added To Linux 6.8
A Linux Hardware Vendor Is Valuing Itself At $75,000,000 USD
New Linux Driver Posted For Latest NZXT AIO CPU Coolers
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support
Debian 64-bit time_t Transition Underway For Addressing Y2038 Problem On 32-bit Systems
Redox OS Porting More Linux Software Over, Including COSMIC Apps