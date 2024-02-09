Targeted Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler Optimization Rules Out 2k+ SPEC CPU Submissions

"SPEC has ruled that the compiler used for this result was performing a compilation that specifically improves the performance of the 523.xalancbmk_r / 623.xalancbmk_s benchmarks using a priori knowledge of the SPEC code and dataset to perform a transformation that has narrow applicability.



In order to encourage optimizations that have wide applicability (see rule 1.4 https://www.spec.org/cpu2017/Docs/runrules.html#rule_1.4), SPEC will no longer publish results using this optimization.



This result is left in the SPEC results database for historical reference."

SPEC has effectively invalidated more than two thousand SPEC CPU 2017 benchmark submissions after it was discovered the Intel oneAPI DPC++ compiler was effectively "cheating" per their standards with a targeted optimization.Multiple folks have written in today about a number of SPEC CPU submissions now carrying this compiler notice:There are 2000~2500 submissions that appear impacted by this optimization with the Intel oneAPI DPC++ compiler.

What I've heard is that Intel oneAPI 2022.0 through 2023.0 are affected by this outlawed compiler optimization. So the very latest post-2023.0 are okay according to the SPEC rules as well as the pre-2022 data. In the benchmark test targeted by this compiler optimization it could increase the result by more than 50%. In the grand scheme of things for the overall SPECint scoring could be impacted by several percentage points.