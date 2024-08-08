fsck.exfat Can Now Check & Repair Filenames With Invalid Characters

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 8 August 2024 at 06:33 AM EDT.
For those making use of Microsoft's exFAT file-system on Linux systems, the user-space programs within exfatprogs have been updated that also include more robust "fsck.exfat" capabilities for checking and repairing exFAT file-systems.

The fsck.exfat utility within exfatprogs-1.2.5 is now able to check and repair exFAT file-systems where the filename(s) contain invalid characters.

The updated exfatprogs also removes a limitation on the device path length not exceeding 254 bytes. There is also a variety of other bug-fixes to these exFAT utilities for dealing with exFAT file-systems on Linux.

Downloads and more details on the updated exFAT user-space programs via GitHub. Microsoft's exFAT does remain encumbered by patents though so where possible it's best to use alternatives like F2FS, EXT4, XFS, etc. It was finally back in 2019 when Microsoft finally published an exFAT specification and Microsoft gave its blessing for Linux support so that a kernel driver could be mainlined.
