Terakan Driver Continues Working To Bring Vulkan To The Radeon HD 6000 Series
Before getting too excited over prospects of running Vulkan on your old TeraScale 2/3 graphics cards, it's been a slow process for this Vulkan driver dubbed "Terakan". Over the summer lead developer "Triang3l" was working on the very basic pieces for this Mesa-based Vulkan driver. Fast forward several months, he's making more visible progress.
As of last week he's now been able to render his first triangles being drawn with a real Vulkan pipeline on this driver. This is making use of the shader compiler in use by the Radeon R600g Gallium3D driver. The developer tweeted some of the first triangles on this Vulkan driver running on Radeon HD 6000 series hardware:
It's quite an achievement for running Vulkan on GPUs released long before the industry standard API was conceived. And it's great for showing the possibilities and ingenuity of the open-source community. It will be interesting to see how far this Terakan driver evolves and how many Vulkan extensions end up being capable to realistically support on the Radeon HD 6000 series hardware. Don't expect modern Vulkan games (or rather, Steam Play games using Direct3D and running on Vulkan via DXVK/VKD3D-Proton for Vulkan) to magically run well on these old Radeon GPUs, but this is an interesting technical achievement nevertheless and may be useful for some lighter games or as more desktops/compositors explore Vulkan API use, among other possible uses.