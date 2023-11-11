TUXEDO Computers Launches Zen 4 Linux Laptop With 32GB RAM & 3K Display

Bavarian Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers has introduced their first Ryzen 7040 series "Zen 4" Linux laptop in the form of the Pulse 14 Gen 3.

The Pulse 14 Gen 3 is now available as TUXEDO's initial AMD Zen 4 laptop offering with using the workstation-fitted Ryzen 7 7840HS SoC and leveraging the integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The Pulse 14 Gen 3 ships with 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, features a 14-inch 3K display, and can handle two PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen 3 laptop


Pre-orders begin today for this Zen 4 Linux laptop while they will begin shipping in mid-December. By default this AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS laptop is shipping with their Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS with the KDE Plasma 5 desktop. Pricing starts at 1,111 EUR.

More details on this updated Pulse 14 laptop can be found via TUXEDOComputers.com.
3 Comments
