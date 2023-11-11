Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
TUXEDO Computers Launches Zen 4 Linux Laptop With 32GB RAM & 3K Display
The Pulse 14 Gen 3 is now available as TUXEDO's initial AMD Zen 4 laptop offering with using the workstation-fitted Ryzen 7 7840HS SoC and leveraging the integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The Pulse 14 Gen 3 ships with 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, features a 14-inch 3K display, and can handle two PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs.
Pre-orders begin today for this Zen 4 Linux laptop while they will begin shipping in mid-December. By default this AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS laptop is shipping with their Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS with the KDE Plasma 5 desktop. Pricing starts at 1,111 EUR.
More details on this updated Pulse 14 laptop can be found via TUXEDOComputers.com.