GNOME's Sysprof Integrates CPU Scheduler Data

GNOME's Sysprof is a wonderful system-wide profiling tool for helping developers analyze bottlenecks and debug other challenging issues. This system profiler has covered both kernel and user-space but to date has not provided any insight around the CPU scheduler behavior and thus developers have had to resort to other tooling there. But for the GNOME 45 release, Sysprof has integrated CPU scheduler details.Integrated now into Sysprof is support for showing CPU/process scheduler details inline as part of the profiling process. In turn this should help in analyzing of various issues.

"this allows us to record what processes are scheduled when and see them as marks, per CPU.



this was requested when using/looking at sysprof data and wasn't terribly difficult to implement, so landing a bit late to fill our some of our 45 feature set."