GNOME's Sysprof Integrates CPU Scheduler Data

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 22 August 2023 at 05:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME
GNOME's Sysprof is a wonderful system-wide profiling tool for helping developers analyze bottlenecks and debug other challenging issues. This system profiler has covered both kernel and user-space but to date has not provided any insight around the CPU scheduler behavior and thus developers have had to resort to other tooling there. But for the GNOME 45 release, Sysprof has integrated CPU scheduler details.

Integrated now into Sysprof is support for showing CPU/process scheduler details inline as part of the profiling process. In turn this should help in analyzing of various issues.

Sysprof with scheduler details


Christian Hergert worked on the scheduler details integration for Sysprof and wrote a brief blog post about the new feature and provided the screenshot above.
"this allows us to record what processes are scheduled when and see them as marks, per CPU.

this was requested when using/looking at sysprof data and wasn't terribly difficult to implement, so landing a bit late to fill our some of our 45 feature set."

More details on the scheduler information via the merge request that landed yesterday. Look for the updated Sysprof functionality alongside numerous other application updates with the GNOME 45 debut in late September.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME 45 Beta Released With Many Improvements
GNOME Shell & Mutter 45 Betas Released
GNOME 45's Mutter Implements A Dedicated KMS Thread
GTK 4.12 Released With Many Vulkan Backend Improvements
GNOME Developers Working To Rethink Their Window Management Approach
GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
Rust Abstractions Posted For Sockets & Other Fundamental Network Bits
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
GNOME 45 Beta Released With Many Improvements