Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Stratis 3.6 Released For Improving Linux Storage Management
This easy-to-use local storage management solution for Linux systems is out with a new release as of Tuesday. The Stratis 3.6 release is another incremental step forward for this platform. Among the changes with Stratis 3.6 is functionality for being able to set size limits on file-systems, ensuring a persistent keyring for Clevis, various D-Bus handling improvements like communicating when a device grows and a pool is extended, and an assortment of other mostly small updates. Many of the changes in Stratis 3.6 just represent some code cleaning and other maintenance related tasks.
Downloads and more details on the Stratis 3.6 daemon release via Stratis-Storage on GitHub.