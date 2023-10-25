Stratis 3.6 Released For Improving Linux Storage Management

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 25 October 2023 at 06:45 AM EDT.
Red Hat engineers continue working on Stratis Storage as a modern Linux storage solution that leverages the Rust programming language and built atop the proven XFS file-system and LVM. Stratis continues to strive for ZFS and Btrfs like functionality although its use in the wild still seems rather limited.

This easy-to-use local storage management solution for Linux systems is out with a new release as of Tuesday. The Stratis 3.6 release is another incremental step forward for this platform. Among the changes with Stratis 3.6 is functionality for being able to set size limits on file-systems, ensuring a persistent keyring for Clevis, various D-Bus handling improvements like communicating when a device grows and a pool is extended, and an assortment of other mostly small updates. Many of the changes in Stratis 3.6 just represent some code cleaning and other maintenance related tasks.

Stratis logo


Downloads and more details on the Stratis 3.6 daemon release via Stratis-Storage on GitHub.
