Sound Open Firmware 2.2.1 Released With Preparations For Intel Raptor Lake
Sound Open Fimware is already four years old as what started out as Intel pushing for more open firmware around audio DSPs. Since then we've seen Mediatek begin to support "SOF" as well as some AMD hardware supporting Sound Open Firmware. Out today is SOF 2.2.1 as the latest from this open-source project under the Linux Foundation umbrella.
Sound Open Firmware continues to be backed by the likes of Intel, Google, Mediatek, NXP, AMD, Realtek, and other vendors for embracing open-source audio DSP firmware and related development tooling/infrastructure. Those unfamiliar with this great open-source project can visit sofproject.org to learn more.
Released back in July was Sound Open Firmware 2.2 with many improvements while out this morning is SOF 2.2.1 as a minor update.
SOF 2.2.1 backports topology updates for SoundWire for Intel's Apollo Lake and Gemini Lake platforms with the ES8336 codec and also adds Intel's Raptor Lake "RPL" platform. The Raptor Lake topology additions are there as well as the initial platform definitions for this upcoming successor to Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors. Aside from these changes, it's just other small work back-ported for v2.2.1.
SOF 2.2.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
