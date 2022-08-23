Sound Open Firmware 2.2.1 Released With Preparations For Intel Raptor Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 August 2022 at 05:45 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Sound Open Fimware is already four years old as what started out as Intel pushing for more open firmware around audio DSPs. Since then we've seen Mediatek begin to support "SOF" as well as some AMD hardware supporting Sound Open Firmware. Out today is SOF 2.2.1 as the latest from this open-source project under the Linux Foundation umbrella.

Sound Open Firmware continues to be backed by the likes of Intel, Google, Mediatek, NXP, AMD, Realtek, and other vendors for embracing open-source audio DSP firmware and related development tooling/infrastructure. Those unfamiliar with this great open-source project can visit sofproject.org to learn more.


Released back in July was Sound Open Firmware 2.2 with many improvements while out this morning is SOF 2.2.1 as a minor update.

SOF 2.2.1 backports topology updates for SoundWire for Intel's Apollo Lake and Gemini Lake platforms with the ES8336 codec and also adds Intel's Raptor Lake "RPL" platform. The Raptor Lake topology additions are there as well as the initial platform definitions for this upcoming successor to Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors. Aside from these changes, it's just other small work back-ported for v2.2.1.

SOF 2.2.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux Patch Sparks Differing Views Over External Monitor Handling With iGPU vs. dGPU
Linux 6.0 Fixes Touchpad & Keyboard Issues After Suspend For Many TUXEDO Laptops
Linux 6.0 Continues Plumbing For Compute Express Link (CXL)
Linux 6.0 Fixes Broken Keyboards On Ryzen 6000 Laptops, Power Management Additions
ASUS Linux Driver Gets Patches For RGB Keyboard Controls
Intel Raptor Lake Thunderbolt, CL1 Low-Power State Coming With Linux 6.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
MGLRU Patches Picked Up By Andrew Morton's "mm-unstable" Branch Ahead Of Linux 6.1
AMD CPU Microcode Loading On Linux Being Fixed Up To Be Per-Thread