Kioxia Donates SDK To Linux Foundation For Software-Enabled Flash SDK
The Software-Enabled Flash project is seeking to open up new uses and maximizing the potential of flash-based storage in modern data centers by having greater management of drives, enhance workload isolation, enhance latency controls, and enabling more host-control of flash memory management.
This SEF SDK includes sample code and documentation to "harness fhe full potential of flash media control. This encompasses WAF reduction, latency control, support for multiple protocols like ZNS and FDP, or Block, and promises future capabilities through this dynamic and programmable software-defined approach to flash."
More details on this new open-source Software-Enabled Flash SDK via the Linux Foundation press release. This new initiative is being hosted at SoftwareEnabledFlash.org.