Kioxia Donates SDK To Linux Foundation For Software-Enabled Flash SDK

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 December 2023 at 09:59 AM EST. 1 Comment
Storage company Kioxia that was spun off from Toshiba several years ago has donated a software development kit (SDK) to the Linux Foundation for establishing the Software-Enabled Flash SDK. This is for opening new doors and innovative uses around flash memory.

The Software-Enabled Flash project is seeking to open up new uses and maximizing the potential of flash-based storage in modern data centers by having greater management of drives, enhance workload isolation, enhance latency controls, and enabling more host-control of flash memory management.

SEF logo


This SEF SDK includes sample code and documentation to "harness fhe full potential of flash media control. This encompasses WAF reduction, latency control, support for multiple protocols like ZNS and FDP, or Block, and promises future capabilities through this dynamic and programmable software-defined approach to flash."

More details on this new open-source Software-Enabled Flash SDK via the Linux Foundation press release. This new initiative is being hosted at SoftwareEnabledFlash.org.
