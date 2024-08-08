Red Hat's Tuned 2.24 Can Now Control AMD Core Performance Boost
Red Hat's performance team has been working on the Tuned profile delivery software as an alternative to power-profiles-daemon on Linux systems. Fedora will be switching over to Tuned to replace power-profiles-daemon and the newest Tuned 2.24 release is now available.
Tuned is Red Hat's replacement to cpupower and power-profiles-daemon with it serving as a daemon that can be managed via the "tuned-adm" utility. Tuned allows for applying a number of different profiles depending upon your system's power/performance preferences. There are also profiles for those running targeted workloads from PostgreSQL to enterprise storage to OpenShift nodes to various other profiles like for atomic guests and atomic hosts.
Tuned 2.24 when running on a system with the AMD P-State driver now allows for controlling the AMD Core Performance Boost behavior that was recently merged to the upstream Linux kernel.
Tuned 2.24 also has hot-plug handling improvements to wait for device initialization, the uncore plug-in now allows configuring frequency limits as a percent, and various other plug-in fixes.
Red Hat's Tuned 2.24 release is available from GitHub for those interested in this power-profiles-daemon alternative.
Add A Comment