Mesa 24.0 Receives Further TGSI-To-NIR Conversion Work For AMD RadeonSI
Ganesh Belgur Ramachandra of AMD has been working on some remaining TGSI to NIR IR conversions within RadeonSI. Building off work from the prior months, the third set of patches tackle transform feedback queries handling.
"This is the third MR in the series of MRs for the ongoing work to convert TGSI shaders to NIR in radeonsi. In this MR, create_query_result_cs and gfx11_create_sh_query_result_cs has been converted to NIR.
...
Tested with GLCTS v4.6.3. DCC was disabled for testing on GFX9. Tested on Navi23 and Navi 33 chips. There are no known failures/issues."
NIR is the more modern and better intermediate representation used these days compared to TGSI as the original IR for Gallium3D drivers.
This merge is now in the Mesa 24.0-devel codebase ahead of the stable release later this quarter along with many other Mesa 24.0 improvements for the open-source AMD OpenGL/Vulkan drivers as well as the Intel driver code, Nouveau / NVK, and other GL/VLK drivers.