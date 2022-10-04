We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Radeon ROCm 5.3 Released With New APIs, Fine Grain Support
Radeon ROCm 5.3 features a variety of new additions and improvements over the prior ROCm 5.2 series. Some of the ROCm 5.3 highlights include:
- Support for fine-grain region in memory allocation for supported AMD GPUs.
- The per-thread default stream is now supported in HIP.
- A variety of new HIP APIs have been added for management, device management, and more.
- Fixes for texture issues when using ROCm 5.3 on Linux with Blender's HIP back-end.
- Support for the OpenMP GPU Address Sanitizer (Lite) version along with other OpenMP offload improvements.
More details on ROCm 5.3 via GitHub and the AMD documentation portal.