Radeon ROCm 5.3 Released With New APIs, Fine Grain Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 October 2022 at 02:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Officially released today is Radeon ROCm 5.3 as the newest version of AMD's open-source compute stack for Radeon and Instinct hardware.

Radeon ROCm 5.3 features a variety of new additions and improvements over the prior ROCm 5.2 series. Some of the ROCm 5.3 highlights include:

- Support for fine-grain region in memory allocation for supported AMD GPUs.

- The per-thread default stream is now supported in HIP.

- A variety of new HIP APIs have been added for management, device management, and more.

- Fixes for texture issues when using ROCm 5.3 on Linux with Blender's HIP back-end.

- Support for the OpenMP GPU Address Sanitizer (Lite) version along with other OpenMP offload improvements.

More details on ROCm 5.3 via GitHub and the AMD documentation portal.
