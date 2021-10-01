Radeon ROCm 5.2.3 Released With Ubuntu 20.04.5 Support, Various Library Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 August 2022
AMD has put out another point release in the ROCm 5.2 series for their "Radeon Open eCosystem" GPU compute stack for Linux.

With ROCm 5.2.3 they have introduced preview support for the Ubuntu 20.04.5 hardware enablement (HWE) stack. Ubuntu 20.04.5 should be out in early September with the latest hardware stack back-ported and this time around ROCm is a bit early with prepping the support.

Meanwhile with ROCm 5.2.3 this is the last release where AMD is planning to provide Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package support. Moving forward Ubuntu 18.04 LTS support is discontinued and users should migrate to either Ubuntu 20.04 LTS or 22.04 LTS or one of the other supported enterprise Linux distributions. With ROCm 5.2.3 deprecating 18.04 LTS, presumably this is signaling this point release is their last planned update in the v5.2 series.

ROCm 5.2.3 also has fixes to its HIP runtime, the RCCL library has added compatibility with NCCL 2.12.10, removed experimental Clique-based kernels, and other small fixes.

Downloads and more details on the AMD ROCm 5.2.3 changes via GitHub.
