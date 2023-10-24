Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux RISC-V Preparing For Real-Time Kernel Support (PREEMPT_RT)
Currently the Linux RT patch-set allows enabling PREEMPT_RT for ARM64 (AArch64), ARM, PowerPC, and x86/x86_64 architectures. A set of patches being worked on recently will extend that for RISC-V support too.
As of this month it's now down to 3 patches left for allowing PREEMPT_RT on RISC-V atop the common linux-rt patches. So for those after RISC-V real-time kernel capabilities, by the time the remaining RT patches are finally mainlined, RISC-V should be ready too for being a supported CPU architecture.