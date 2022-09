RADV Driver Lands Ray-Tracing Optimizations To Boost Quake II RTX By ~10%

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

If you hack the stack to 32 entries so we're VALU bound this improves Q2RTX perf by about 10%.

Mesa's Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen has landed a set of micro-optimizations to the open-source driver for benefiting Vulkan ray-tracing performance.A set of five patches providing ray-tracing traversal micro-optimizations was merged to Git for next quarter's Mesa 22.3 release.Together this set of micro-optimizations has the potential to help the RADV ray-tracing performance by about 10% as measured with the Quake II RTX game on Linux.

Those interested can find more details on these Radeon RADV RT micro-optimizations via this merge request that was mainlined on Monday.