RADV Driver Lands Ray-Tracing Optimizations To Boost Quake II RTX By ~10%

20 September 2022
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen has landed a set of micro-optimizations to the open-source driver for benefiting Vulkan ray-tracing performance.

A set of five patches providing ray-tracing traversal micro-optimizations was merged to Git for next quarter's Mesa 22.3 release.
If you hack the stack to 32 entries so we're VALU bound this improves Q2RTX perf by about 10%.

Together this set of micro-optimizations has the potential to help the RADV ray-tracing performance by about 10% as measured with the Quake II RTX game on Linux.


Those interested can find more details on these Radeon RADV RT micro-optimizations via this merge request that was mainlined on Monday.
