RADV Prepares To Switch Completely To Dynamic Rendering

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 24 August 2022 at 04:47 AM EDT. 13 Comments
RADEON --
One of the great things about Jason Ekstrand having joined Collabora at the start of the year is that the former Intel graphics engineer, who was on the team that created their original Vulkan driver, can now work on whatever open-source driver code he wishes. Among other upstream Mesa work, he's recently been contributing to the new "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan driver and also the RADV driver too.

Over the course of this summer he's been working on RADV switching to 100% dynamic rendering. He's still working towards that goal for fully embracing Vulkan dynamic rendering within RADV but it appears now within reach.

Merged to Mesa 22.3-devel yesterday were the prerequisites for switching over "100%" to dynamic rendering. RADV already supports the VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension itself while this move is about restructuring the driver to a dynamic rendering model in full.

All but the actual switching over is now merged to Mesa and presumably in time for 22.3 we'll see that final patch merged, among other recent contributions by Ekstrand to RADV.
13 Comments
Related News
AMD Lands Video Encoding Quality Improvements For Mesa 22.3
R600 Gallium3D Driver Receives NIR Backend Fixes For Radeon HD 2000/3000/4000 Series
R300 Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Sees New Optimization For Two Decade Old ATI GPUs
Radeon ROCm 5.2.3 Released With Ubuntu 20.04.5 Support, Various Library Fixes
AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 Brings Some Performance Tuning For Linux Gamers
RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Graphics Pipeline Library Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Mesa Zink Improvements For OpenGL-On-Vulkan Reportedly Make It Faster Than Radeon OpenGL
KDE Gear - KDE Applications - 22.08 Released
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
SDL 2.24 Released With New APIs, D3D12 Renderer Work On Windows, New Linux Hints
GCC & LLVM Ready With x86 __bf16 Type Support