RADV Prepares To Switch Completely To Dynamic Rendering
One of the great things about Jason Ekstrand having joined Collabora at the start of the year is that the former Intel graphics engineer, who was on the team that created their original Vulkan driver, can now work on whatever open-source driver code he wishes. Among other upstream Mesa work, he's recently been contributing to the new "NVK" NVIDIA Vulkan driver and also the RADV driver too.
Over the course of this summer he's been working on RADV switching to 100% dynamic rendering. He's still working towards that goal for fully embracing Vulkan dynamic rendering within RADV but it appears now within reach.
Merged to Mesa 22.3-devel yesterday were the prerequisites for switching over "100%" to dynamic rendering. RADV already supports the VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension itself while this move is about restructuring the driver to a dynamic rendering model in full.
All but the actual switching over is now merged to Mesa and presumably in time for 22.3 we'll see that final patch merged, among other recent contributions by Ekstrand to RADV.
