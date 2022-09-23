Radeon R600 Gallium3D Switches To Modern NIR Backend By Default

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 September 2022 at 06:07 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
After the persistent work by developer Gert Wollny with a desire to improve the aging "R600g" driver that provides open-source OpenGL support for Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 series graphics cards, this Gallium3D driver in Mesa 22.3 will now use the NIR back-end by default.

Gert Wollny has spent months working on the R600g NIR back-end to use that modern intermediate representation (IR) already use by the newer RadeonSI Gallium3D driver, the Intel drivers, and others. This NIR back-end by default is to replace the TGSI back-end, the conventional IR originally used by the Mesa Gallium3D drivers.

Switching over to NIR allows for utilizing more common IR optimizations, this IR being geared for modern driver needs, and the possibility of better performance over the aging TGSI back-end.


Old AMD GPUs continue to see Linux driver improvements thanks to the code being open-source.


The switch to NIR by default for R600g was merged this morning that all known blocker bugs/issues have been addressed. The plan after Mesa 22.3 is to potentially remove the R600g TGSI support in Mesa 23.0.

With Mesa 22.3 for comparison purposes, the old TGSI back-end can still be reverted to with the R600_DEBUG=use_tgsi environment variable. The SB code path isn't enabled by default with the NIR back-end but that too can be flipped on, for that there is the R600_DEBUG=nirsb environment variable.

AMD developers haven't actively worked on the Mesa R600 Gallium3D driver in a number of years but thanks to the code being fully open-source and passionate developers, this driver for aging pre-GCN AMD graphics processors continues to improve.

Mesa 22.3 stable should be out in late November or December depending upon how the release schedule plays out. I'll need to find the time soon to dust off some old Radeon HD graphics cards supported by R600g for seeing the difference made by this R600g NIR back-end.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 22.3 RadeonSI Enables OpenGL Threading By Default To Enhance Performance
Mesa Radeon Driver "RADV" Ray-Tracing Performance Becoming Viable For Linux Gaming
RADV Driver Lands Ray-Tracing Optimizations To Boost Quake II RTX By ~10%
AMD Releases AOMP 16.0-0 As Their Radeon GPU OpenMP Offloading Compiler
Amazon Engineer Adds LTR Encode Support To Open-Source AMD Radeon Linux Driver
AMD Preps More AMDGPU Fixes For Linux 6.1, Still Working On Gang Submit
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled
Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
Firefox 105 Now Available - Better Linux Performance Under Memory Pressure
RADV Driver Sees Dramatic Improvement To Reduce CPU Overhead For Draw Calls