Python 3.13 Aiming For More Performance

Python 3.12 isn't even being released until October and Python 3.13 won't be out until H2'2024, but already the developers working on tuning CPython performance are aiming to make more enhancements this next development cycle.

With big improvements in Python 3.11 and more optimizations in Python 3.12, Python 3.13 will carry forward the theme with yet more work to maximize the performance of this reference implementation of this scripting language. With Python 3.13 they intend to work on a tier-2 optimizer, enabling sub-interpreters from Python code, and enhanced memory management.

With the tier-2 optimizer the hope is to reduce the time spent in the interpreter by at least 50%. On the memory management side, they intend to reduce the amount of time spent in memory management and garbage collection.


More details on the performance improvements hoped for with next year's Python 3.13 release can be found via this GitHub design doc.
