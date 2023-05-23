Oracle Updates TrenchBoot Secure Dynamic Launch Support For Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Security on 8 May 2023 at 06:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX SECURITY
In development for several years now has been TrenchBoot as a framework for creating security engines to perform system launch integrity actions. This boot-time integrity framework continues advancing and this past week Oracle engineers posted their latest patches for the Linux kernel in providing dynamic launch support.

TrenchBoot is focused on enhancing system boot security and integrity and a big part of that is their Linux kernel integration for establishing a hardware root-of-trust measurement that works across Intel, AMD, and Arm hardware with each vendor's relevant technologies/standards (Intel TXT / AMD SKINIT / Arm DRTM).

With the new TrenchBoot Dynamic Launch v6 patches for Linux, there is now support for the new Secure Launch Resource Table that is for standardizing the information passed and forms an ABI for the pre/post-launch code, support for booting Linux through the EFI stub entry point, and various documentation updates.

Trenchboot


Those wanting to learn more about this updated secure dynamic launch support for the Linux kernel with TrenchBoot can see the v6 patch series. More information on the open-source project at large via TrenchBoot.org that continues to be led by Oracle, Apertus, and 3mdeb.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.4 Allows For Optional CA Enforcement Of The Machine Keyring
SELinux In Linux 6.4 Removes Run-Time Disabling Support
Linux Will Stop Randomizing Per-CPU Entry Area When KASLR Is Not Active
Linux Landing Change To Allow STIBP When Using Legacy IBRS
Linux Inadvertently Has Been Leaving IBRS-Mitigated Systems Without STIBP
Open Source Security Foundation's Criticality Score 2.0 Debuts To Rank Important OSS Projects
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
More Rust Code Readied For Linux 6.4
Raspberry Pi OS Updated - Now Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Updated libcamera
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
OBS Studio 29.1 Released With AV1/HEVC Streaming Over Enhanced RTMP
Debian's APT 2.7 Packaging Tool Begins Rolling Out "Snapshots" Support