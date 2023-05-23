Oracle Updates TrenchBoot Secure Dynamic Launch Support For Linux
In development for several years now has been TrenchBoot as a framework for creating security engines to perform system launch integrity actions. This boot-time integrity framework continues advancing and this past week Oracle engineers posted their latest patches for the Linux kernel in providing dynamic launch support.
TrenchBoot is focused on enhancing system boot security and integrity and a big part of that is their Linux kernel integration for establishing a hardware root-of-trust measurement that works across Intel, AMD, and Arm hardware with each vendor's relevant technologies/standards (Intel TXT / AMD SKINIT / Arm DRTM).
With the new TrenchBoot Dynamic Launch v6 patches for Linux, there is now support for the new Secure Launch Resource Table that is for standardizing the information passed and forms an ABI for the pre/post-launch code, support for booting Linux through the EFI stub entry point, and various documentation updates.
Those wanting to learn more about this updated secure dynamic launch support for the Linux kernel with TrenchBoot can see the v6 patch series. More information on the open-source project at large via TrenchBoot.org that continues to be led by Oracle, Apertus, and 3mdeb.
