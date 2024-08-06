OpenZFS 2.2.5 Released With Linux 6.9 Support, Some Linux 6.10 Bits

OpenZFS 2.2.5 is now available as the newest stable update to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation for Linux and FreeBSD systems.OpenZFS 2.2.5 adds official support now for Linux 6.9 while continuing to retain support back through Linux 4.18 kernels. Yes, Linux 6.10 is out as stable now for the past three weeks and there are some Linux 6.10 compatibility patches in OpenZFS 2.2.5 but apparently not yet enough to claim full support. On the FreeBSD side there is support with FreeBSD 12.2 and later.Besides supporting Linux 6.9 and some Linux 6.10 bits, OpenZFS 2.2.5 brings dozens of various bug fixes. There is improved dnode hashing, cleaning up buffer re-compression in L2ARC, various libspl fixes, various ZTS fixes, and other fixes scattered throughout.

Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.2.5 release via OpenZFS on GitHub