OpenZFS 2.1.10 Released - Adds Linux 6.2 Support, Finally Drops Python 2 Compatibility

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 April 2023 at 09:06 AM EDT.
OpenZFS 2.1.10 is out as the latest update to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation currently supported on Linux and FreeBSD systems.

OpenZFS 2.1.10 extends the Linux kernel compatibility now through the Linux 6.2 series. The Linux 6.3 kernel is set to be released already in the next two weeks or so while there is also some early v6.3 compatibility updates in this version.

OpenZFS 2.1.10 is also notable in that its utility code has dropped support for Python 2 as well as Python 3 versions from v3.5 and older.

The OpenZFS 2.1.10 file-system update also has a number of bug fixes, improved text color output support, some FreeBSD fixes, optimizing microzaps, allow mounting snapshots in .zfs/snapshot as a regular user, and various other fixes.


Downloads and more details on the OpenZFS 2.1.10 update via GitHub.
