OpenSSL 3.3 Released With Many Additions For QUIC, CPU Performance Optimizations
OpenSSL 3.3 brings many improvements for QUIC transport protocol support, building off the QUIC connection support introduced in OpenSSL 3.2. OpenSSL 3.2 focused on QUIC client support while for OpenSSL 3.3 there is more work on the QUIC server-side. Details on the current QUIC HTTP/3 support in OpenSSL can be found via this documentation page.
Among the changes to find with OpenSSL 3.3 are:
- Support for qlogc for tracing QUIC connections.
- Many new APIs around QUIC connections and working on multi-stream QUIC server support.
- AES-GCM unroll8 optimization for the Microsoft Azure Cobalt 100.
- Optimized AES-CTR for ARM Neoverse V1 and V2 processors.
- AES and SHA3 optimizations for the Apple Silicon M3.
- Assembly implementation for MD5 on LoongArch64.
Downloads and more details on the OpenSSL 3.3 release via GitHub.