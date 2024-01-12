Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Seeing ISO 11783-13 in reference to tractors and machinery for agriculture and forestry equipment, I at first assumed it was a typo for the ISO in reference. But it turns out to be accurate and this is a standard for tractors and other heavy machinery as a file server for their controller area network (CAN).
Oleksij Rempel of Pengutronix explained of this Open ISOBUS File Server implementation:
"I'm pleased to announce the initial release of the Open ISOBUS File Server (FS) and Client Implementation. This project partially implements the ISO 11783-13 standard and uniquely utilizes the CAN_J1939 kernel socket for its operations. While it's not yet fully compliant with the standard, it supports essential functionalities for basic tasks."
Should this be of interest to you for any farming or agricultural needs, more information on the Open ISOBUS File Server can be found via the LKML announcement. The client/server code for it is pending as part of the Linux-CAN utils project.